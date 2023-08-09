NEWS

Delta women implore Tinubu to intercede in Okotete’s case.

Delta Women Leaders Forum has petitioned President Bola Tinubu to intervene immediately to guarantee that Stella Okotete is confirmed as a minister by the Senate.

Mrs Lovette Onojoserio, Delta Central senatorial district woman leader; Chief Rita Onome Avberhoba, Delta South senatorial district woman leader; and Mrs Ochei Onyeisi, Delta North senatorial district woman leader issued a statement in Asaba, Delta State, urging President Tinubu to consider Stella Okotete’s enormous contributions and sacrifices for the party before, during, and after the election.

They requested the president to “persuade the Senate leadership to confirm Okotete for the ministerial position for the sake of equity and fairness.”

“Our pride and benefactor is Stella Okotete; she has been a pillar in the APC in Delta State, carrying all stakeholders along.” We cannot afford or let those with little electoral significance in Delta State to bring her down.

“Okotete is ably and eminently qualified to hold the ministerial position because she has no security or corruption issues whatsoever,” he said, adding that the entire plot is the work of mischief makers who are terrified of the increasing profile of Delta State’s young female politician.

