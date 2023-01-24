This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Delta State Has Never Failed Me Since 1999” – Atiku Abubakar Says

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said that the people of Delta State have never failed him in all his political career right from 1999 till date. Atiku said this while addressing the people on the campaign trail in Asaba on Tuesday, the 24th of January, 2023.

While giving his speech, he said that the reason why he chose the Delta State governor, Okowa, as his running mate was because of the longstanding support from the people of the state.

He added that the PDP campaign team didn’t come to Delta State to campaign, but to appreciate the people for their support and identify with them.

“We are here because of the support we have received and have received all along, particularly myself. In all my political career, from 1999 to date, Delta State has never failed me.

I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta State and, in fact, the Niger Delta sub-region altogether. That is why, as my modest contribution to your support over the years, I decided to take one of you as my running mate,” he said.

Atiku Abubakar further vowed to improve Nigeria’s foreign investment to similar heights which was recorded by Nigeria PDP’s 16-year tenure in 2015.

