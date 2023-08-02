Delta Police Give Update About The Suspect Who Killed Two-year-old Delta Boy Two Weeks Ago

The Delta State Police Command on Tuesday said the suspect responsible for the killing of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omhonrina, two weeks ago, had been arrested.

PUNCH stated that Omhonrina lost his life due to a stray bullet amidst an operation conducted by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers in Okpanam, situated in Delta State’s Oshimili North Local Government Area.

The NDLEA explained that the unfortunate incident took place during a raid on a drug establishment in the vicinity.

DSP Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, shared with reporters in Asaba, the capital of Delta State, that the apprehended suspect is currently in custody.

However, he refrained from revealing the suspect’s identity.

He briefly mentioned, “The individual believed to be responsible for the unfortunate demise of the two-year-old child a few weeks back is under our supervision. The investigation is nearing completion, and legal charges will be pursued.”

In the meantime, the police command showcased a group of individuals on Tuesday, including a 22-year-old kidnapper named Ojokor Jeffrey and eight others.

Source: Punch paper

