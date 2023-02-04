Delta Inhabitants Block Road Over Fuel And Naira Notes Scarcity, Blame Government

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Punch,there was obvious pandemonium in Warri metropolis,known as the commercial city of Delta state on Friday,3rd February 2023,as enraged residents of the state exacerbated congestions on the famous Warri/Sapele road and other main highways in the region to show their discontent over the ongoing increase in the price of fuel and the unavailability of new naira notes countrywide.

As a matter of fact,hey marched down the well-traveled Warri/Sapele route, the big group of angry protesters, who included both inhabitants of Warri and merchants/business owners/traders who worked in the Warri Main market,with cardboards in their hands with written messages.

In spite of this, the infuriated crowd vowed that if situation is not remedied in the soonest of time, the forthcoming election which is supposed to take place this month in the country would be a complete disaster,as the demonstrators promised to make sure their voices are heard by both the federal and states government.

Quite unfortunately,as a direct consequence of this, the demonstration caused a complete halt to business activities in the bustling Warri Main market because the vast number of the business owners closed their stores in order to take part in the protest.

The enraged crowd pointed accusing fingers at fuel dealers/suppliers together several bank managers for their ordeals, saying that they have made the situation worst,making the general population of the country to live in absolute pain and tragedy.

In addition,the angry protesters asserted that bankers and point-of-sale operators were marking up the withdrawal price of the new naira notes,thus making life unbearable for the massess and that fuel suppliers are intentionally refusing to sell fuel to the general public as well as selling at outrageous prices.

The angry crowd went on to deplore the fact that there is obvious shortage of naira notes production and availability, which has caused many families to go into starving as internet banking also make it difficult for people to make transactions.

In the meantime, the irate locals also made mentioned that with the rate at which transportation price have escalated,it is now almost impossible for an average person to move about because it is no long affordable.

men verified that, it took coordinated efforts by military operatives to take charge of the situation in order to control the angry demonstrators and evict them from the region as they congested the NPA route in the state.

