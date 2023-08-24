NEWS

Delta guber: Tribunal reserves judgement in Omo-Agege, Oborevwori’s case

Joner
According to DAILY POST NEWSPAPER, Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba has postponed its decision on the case involving Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. Omo-Agege, the candidate for the All Progressives Congress, filed the petition challenging the victory of Governor Oborevwori in the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election.

After both parties presented their written arguments, the tribunal adjourned for judgement. The tribunal will inform the parties and their lawyers of the date for the judgement. The Independent National Electoral Commission, represented by Prof. J. Abugu, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for lack of merit. Governor Oborevwori’s counsel, Damian Dodo (SAN), also requested the dismissal of the petition. The tribunal stated that the petitioners failed to provide sufficient evidence to support their claims, which is necessary in order to prove a petition.

In support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ekeme Ohwovoriole (SAN), the legal representative for the third respondent, argued that the petition lacked concrete evidence and should be rejected.

Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), the Counsel representing Omo-Agege, supported the petitioner’s written address and requested the tribunal to acknowledge that the petitioner successfully demonstrated their case and should be granted the requested remedies.

He contended that the person bringing the case had demonstrated their argument through the legal documents and evidence presented, and strongly urged the tribunal to announce the petitioner as the victor of the election.

