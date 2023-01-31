NEWS

Delta Guber: I own the contentious WAEC certificate, Oborevwori tells court

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Delta Guber: I own the contentious WAEC certificate, Oborevwori tells court

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general elections, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, told the Federal High sitting in Asaba, Delta State, that he is the rightful owner of the contentious WAEC certificate being alleged to have been forged.

When Mr. Novwie Ikie filed a lawsuit challenging Oborevwori’s eligibility based on the claim that he presented a falsified academic degree for the impending election, Oborevwori entered the witness stand to be cross-examined.

The governorship candidate, who provided supporting documentation, claimed that he was actually born in 1963 rather than 1979, as stated incorrectly on his birth certificate.

Oborevwori testified in court that he signed an affidavit and a Deed Poll in an effort to change the incorrect date of birth listed on his WAEC certificate.

After the defence attorney concluded his case, the court, presided over by Justice F.O. Olubanjo, adjourned the case to February 22 for the adoption of written addresses by counsels. According to Vanguard report.

Content created and supplied by: Ismaeeliii (via 50minds
News )

#Delta #Guber #contentious #WAEC #certificate #Oborevwori #tells #courtDelta Guber: I own the contentious WAEC certificate, Oborevwori tells court Publish on 2023-01-31 20:39:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu Mourns the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi.

2 mins ago

How Face-Off Between Niger Gov, Senator Disrupted Pro-Tinubu Rally

2 mins ago

Anambra: Crowd Reactions The Moment Asiwaaju Arrived The Venue For His Anambra Campaign Rally(Video)

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: APC Council Chairman Suspended, Tinubu Should Step Down, Go Home To Rest – Ossai

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button