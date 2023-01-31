This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Delta Guber: I own the contentious WAEC certificate, Oborevwori tells court

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general elections, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Tuesday, told the Federal High sitting in Asaba, Delta State, that he is the rightful owner of the contentious WAEC certificate being alleged to have been forged.

When Mr. Novwie Ikie filed a lawsuit challenging Oborevwori’s eligibility based on the claim that he presented a falsified academic degree for the impending election, Oborevwori entered the witness stand to be cross-examined.

The governorship candidate, who provided supporting documentation, claimed that he was actually born in 1963 rather than 1979, as stated incorrectly on his birth certificate.

Oborevwori testified in court that he signed an affidavit and a Deed Poll in an effort to change the incorrect date of birth listed on his WAEC certificate.

After the defence attorney concluded his case, the court, presided over by Justice F.O. Olubanjo, adjourned the case to February 22 for the adoption of written addresses by counsels. According to Vanguard report.

