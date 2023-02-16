This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Delta Elections: APC Claims PDP Plans to Manipulate BVAS

The opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State yesterday raised the alarm on an alleged plan by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to manipulate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines in the forthcoming presidential and governorship elections slated for February 25 and March 11, respectively.

Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo, Delta State APC Publicity Secretary, stated at a press conference in Warri that top members of the ruling party had been holding secret meetings with some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state to perfect plans of manipulating the BVAS machines to their party’s advantage.

He stated that a petition containing information about the alleged ruling party’s plan had been submitted to the national headquarters of INEC in Abuja, as well as the heads of all security agencies.

According to Onojeghuo, a candidate of the ruling party in the state for the Delta Central Senatorial District, he has been meeting with INEC officials in secret to manipulate the BVAS machines in order to gain an advantage in the upcoming elections.

He also claimed that seven ruling party commissioners were collecting PVCs from INEC officials to be used with the BVAS machines that were to be diverted for private use in the elections.

“They have wound down their campaigns and are now strategizing on how to manipulate the elections to their advantage.” Given what happened in the Osun elections, we believe it is necessary to inform the world about the PDP’s heinous plans for the state’s presidential and governorship elections.

“We are not taking this issue lightly,” Mr. Onojeghuo said, flanked by two party officials. “We want the INEC and heads of security agencies to look into our petitions right away.” The PDP agents are also in Abuja, working with dishonest INEC officials. As a result, we urge the INEC chairman to take immediate action to halt their activities. “We want credible, free, and fair elections in the state.”

The APC spokesman also alleged that the ruling party planned to use APC-branded vehicles to cause mayhem before the next week’s elections in an attempt to tarnish the image of the party.

“The branded vehicles, which resemble the APC’s colors and logos, are hidden in the Premium Trust Bank’s premises along Maryam Babangida Way in Asaba. The bank is thought to be owned by the Okowa family.

