NEWS

Delta Crowd Reacts After Obaseki Told Them To Vote For PDP On October 25th instead Of February 25th

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Delta Crowd Reacts After Obaseki Told Them To Vote For PDP On October 25th instead Of February 25th

The crowd present at the venue of the peoples Democratic Party PDP rally in Delta state have reacted to a speech made by Edo state governor, Gov Obaseki

It is no longer news that the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign train landed in Delta state on Tuesday

The rally recorded a massive gathering at the Stephen Keshi stadium as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to render support to the movement

However, things took another side when Godwin Obaseki suffered a gaffe while Addressing the gathering

The governor while speaking said ” We have won the presidential election and that is certain but I am here to deliver the message sent to Delta from my people in Edo state. They told me to tell you that Edo and Delta will deliver 1.5 million votes. So make sure you vote for PDP on October 25. Will you vote for PDP?” He asked

Reacting, the crowd said “No”

Kindly check out the Video link below to catch up with the moment

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds
News )

#Delta #Crowd #Reacts #Obaseki #Told #Vote #PDP #October #25th #February #25thDelta Crowd Reacts After Obaseki Told Them To Vote For PDP On October 25th instead Of February 25th Publish on 2023-01-24 16:19:50



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 10 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Vote Credible Candidates-Uba Sani;Ekpa Was Paid $1m To Destroy Obi’s Chances —Ohanaeze

40 mins ago

I am Obidient & I Will Not Vote Atiku -PDP’s Senator Sergius Ogun

45 mins ago

Shettima: Fixation on Tinubu’s health is mischievous – we’re not preparing for Olympics

48 mins ago

I went to the market for my campaign rally, the market women said they wanted to see Obi-Ozigbo

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button