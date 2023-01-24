Delta Crowd Reacts After Obaseki Told Them To Vote For PDP On October 25th instead Of February 25th

The crowd present at the venue of the peoples Democratic Party PDP rally in Delta state have reacted to a speech made by Edo state governor, Gov Obaseki

It is no longer news that the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign train landed in Delta state on Tuesday

The rally recorded a massive gathering at the Stephen Keshi stadium as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to render support to the movement

However, things took another side when Godwin Obaseki suffered a gaffe while Addressing the gathering

The governor while speaking said ” We have won the presidential election and that is certain but I am here to deliver the message sent to Delta from my people in Edo state. They told me to tell you that Edo and Delta will deliver 1.5 million votes. So make sure you vote for PDP on October 25. Will you vote for PDP?” He asked

Reacting, the crowd said “No”

Kindly check out the Video link below to catch up with the moment

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

