Delibrate Profiling Of Gov Ortom And Attempts To Blackmail Benue State Govt – Engr Conrad Utaan

Over the course of the last few days, we have noticed rather sadly the deliberate attempts by some financiers of the Fulani Militia operating in the Benue valley, to distort the narrative of what really transpired on the 24h of January, 2023.

I represent the voices of the unheard millions of Benue State indigenes who have over the cause of the last sixteen years suffered untold hardship in the hands of marauding Fulani militia men and whose stories are finally being told to the world by Governor Samuel Ortom.

To begin with, the Benue State Livestock Guards is a creation of the Benue State House of Assembly with a clear mandate and schedule of duties manned by very competent hands and governed by the laws establishing it. So we would not delve into the details of how cows were confiscated or the circumstances resulting in their release thereof or fines paid. The authors of these misleading statements about operations of the Benue State Livestock Guards can approach the agency to seek clarification on the events that transpired and any other information they may require to better educate them before they make their next press release.

We however elect to dispel some of the unsubstantiated claims or allegations made by the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Sanusi and his co-travelers in the ‘hang Ortom’ gang of militia sponsors.

Governor Samuel Ortom is not the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Airforce and of course not in any way capable of directing the bombing of citizens in this country either in Akwanaja or anywhere else for that matter. Himself an Internally Displaced Person, Governor Ortom would have used the same capabilities to bomb armed herders and Fulani militia men who have long invaded his homeland and kept him away from his ancestral home since 2014. It is indeed laughable to seek to connect Governor Ortom to the deployment of fighter jets and the consequent bombing raids carried out by the Nigerian Airforce in Nasarawa State.

Governor Samuel Ortom, like every other peaceful and law-abiding citizen, is saddened by the killing of citizens of this country. He has condoled with the Government and people of Nasarawa State and has also sympathized with the Hausas of Benue State origin who have lost loved ones and will continue to support the injured victims still hospitalized in Benue and Nasarawa States.

We however wish to state that we would not tolerate any attempt by any person or group of persons, no matter how highly placed, to attempt to blackmail the Benue State Livestock Guards from their constitutionally provided rights to operate within the boundaries of Benue State where they are empowered with the mandate to so operate. The Benue State Livestock Guards is a creation of law and no one can succeed in labeling it a militia group.

The Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of Benue State has come to stay and anyone living or doing business in the State must recognize its enactment and operations and be willing to accept it as a law in Benue State created by the people of the State for the people of Benue.

We call on the accusers of the Livestock Guards to provide proof of the said “kidnapping, torture and extortion” of Fulbe pastoralists as alleged by former Emir Sanusi and his likes.

We call on thesame persons to also propose the abrogation of the Hisbah Police created by the enactment of the Sharia law in a majority of the Northern States and indeed many other volunteer and vigilante groups created by State Governments across the country.

One wonders why Benue State and Governor Ortom is being targeted for hate when it is on record that more than half the states in Nigeria have since 2017 also replicated this novel law.

We also wish to state that there will be no need to attempt to stop the Livestock Guards from “operating outside Benue” because there is nowhere on record to show proof of such constitutional or geographic breach. It is also indeed laughable to propose the “abrogation” of a body constitutionally created by the laws of Benue from operating within the boundaries of Benue State.

We would like to conclude that the Federal Government should not allow itself to be bullied into playing to the gallery sponsored by some ethnocentric sectional bigots being led by the deposed Emir Sanusi and others. The rights of the Fulbe herders can not be higher than those of Governor Samuel Ortom or indeed any other person or persons who is a citizen of Nigeria. We encourage those who claim to be speaking for the herders to direct their enquiries and accusations towards the origin of the flame they seek to extinguish rather than profile our Governor for hate.

We shall rise robustly in the defence of our Governor with greater valour and energy to end the wave of impunity and injustice, to guarantee the victory of good over evil.

