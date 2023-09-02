Dele Momodu: Wike Doesn’t Own PDP, He Can Be Disciplined

A report from Thisday paper revealed that veteran journalist and former Director of Communications for the Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa Presidential Campaign during the February 25th presidential election, Mr. Dele Momodu, has responded to the statements made by the Minister of the FCT and former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Wike claimed that he couldn’t be disciplined by anyone within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he had received permission from the Rivers state chairman before accepting a ministerial offer from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In reaction to Wike’s assertions, Momodu emphasized that nobody owns the PDP, and anyone within the party can face disciplinary actions if found in violation by the party’s disciplinary committee. He questioned Wike’s status as the sole owner of the PDP and the claim that he cannot be disciplined by a 25-year-old political party, suggesting that Wike may have more money than Aliko Dangote.

Furthermore, Mr. Dele Momodu challenged Nyesom Wike to provide evidence from the PDP’s constitution stating that power must return to the southern region. He urged Wike to reveal the chairman of the zoning committee that opened the presidential contest to all zones within the party and explain his decision to purchase the presidential nomination form.

