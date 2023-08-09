Dele Momodu Speaks On Threats To Okonjo-Iweala Over Visit To President Tinubu

Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a well-known Nigerian journalist, has exposed a circulating message claiming to originate from Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as being deceptive.

Reported by Punch , during her recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala reiterated her unwavering commitment to standing by Nigeria during its challenging times.

The leader of the WTO underscored the organization’s keen interest in broadening trade partnerships with Nigeria, with a specific focus on key sectors like agriculture, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

Contrarily, an online message has been making rounds, suggesting that the former finance minister is facing threatening and hurtful messages due to her recent encounter with President Tinubu.

According to the falsified statement, Dele Momodu expressed the distressing experience of receiving distressing calls and messages about his presidential meeting, particularly from individuals he deeply respects. He lamented the shocking content of these communications and the hostile tone of the callers. This situation raises concern about the state of Nigeria and the jeopardy it poses to his own and his family’s safety. Momodu pleaded for protection from potential threats, underlining his strategic use of President Tinubu’s policies to attract investors and foster positive changes in Nigeria, despite the initial challenges.

TomTundex (

)