Dele Momodu Shares Video Of Women Claiming APC Decieved Them To Attend Tinubu’s Campaign In Kebbi

A few hours ago the Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Magazine Dele Momodu took to his official Instagram page to share a video of some women claiming that the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) deceived them to attend Bola Ahmed Tinubu campaign venue in Kebbi State

In the video shared by him, these women who seem to be u unhappy were heard expressing themselves in Hausa as they revealed that the leadership of the ruling party in their state misled some of them with palliatives to come out to rally for the Presidential candidate.

As you all know the forthcoming general election that will produce the next President that will take over from President Muhammedu Buhari is only 11 days away and the various aspirants can be seen going about from one State to another to win the heart of the electorates.

In their words…

“APC leadership in Kebbi State deceived women with palliative to hoodwink them to attend Tinubu’s campaign venue in the State. Allah ya sawaqa andai go a daina yaudara haryanzu”.

View the video link below for full details

Guys, what is your opinion on this? Feel free to drop your comments.

Source: Instagram, dele momodu

Content created and supplied by: 1stladyblog (via 50minds

News )

#Dele #Momodu #Shares #Video #Women #Claiming #APC #Decieved #Attend #Tinubus #Campaign #KebbiDele Momodu Shares Video Of Women Claiming APC Decieved Them To Attend Tinubu’s Campaign In Kebbi Publish on 2023-02-14 07:03:10