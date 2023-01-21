Dele Momodu Shares Old Photo Of Peter Obi & Late Ojukwu As He Discloses Why He’s Angry With Him

A few hours ago, the Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu took to his verified Instagram page to share an old photo of Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party and the late Ojugwu Odumeje as he discloses the reason why he is angry with him.

According to the former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, the former Governor of Anambra State in 2003 was said to have promised to continue being a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

Speaking further, he said that the Presidential candidate had also stated that he can lay his life for the party and that the day he leaves, is the moment he will stop being a politician because APGA made him who he is today. Adding that he has more than enough resources that will last him outside of politics if he ever quit and that the party reflects the identity of the Igbos.

Moreso, the journalist stated that he (Peter Obi) had also advised his people not to vote for PDP and that they are synonymous with destruction. Upon Mr. Dele Momodu’s disclosure, he made it known that he is not pissed at Peter Obi for lying to him however he is sad that he would not be able to trust him again.

Guys, what is your take on this?

Content created and supplied by: 1stladyblog (via 50minds

News )

#Dele #Momodu #Shares #Photo #Peter #Obi #Late #Ojukwu #Discloses #Hes #AngryDele Momodu Shares Old Photo Of Peter Obi & Late Ojukwu As He Discloses Why He’s Angry With Him Publish on 2023-01-21 15:47:10