Dele Momodu Shares An Audio Interview Of The APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu As He Speaks About Tinubu

Dele Momodu, the CEO of Ovation Magazine, shared an audio interview with Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress Party, in which Adamu discusses Bola Tinubu a few hours ago on his official Instagram page.

He claims that the APC National Leader expressed disappointment at Bola Tinubu and the offensive remarks he made about President Bihari during his campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a conversation with a journalist on BBC ‘ “Hausa,” as he claims that Tinubu’s (Tinubu’s) statements were deliberate.

In addition, he asserted that anyone who tries to touch the Commander in Chief will suffer the consequences and claimed that no one witnessed when the presidential candidate from their party went to the President to apologize or clarify himself.

“It is truly terrible and highly horrible what we heard and see from the senator bola Ahmed tinubu deed in Abeokuta,” Abdullahi said. The party regarded him in the highest regard, but regrettably he descended on the president, which was unnecessary and something he shouldn’t have done no matter what anyone had done to him. Regardless of what anyone in Abeokuta did to him, he made sure he had the chance to include President Buhari in his problem.

He even went so far as to insult the previous presidents, claiming that Buhari would not have been elected had it not been for them. Narrating how Buhari knelt before him multiple times between Lagos and Abuja to ask for his support, any individual with moral training wouldn’t have acted in such a very horrible manner against the president. What a fool. certainly not. Tinubu went to the president to apologize and clarify things, but no one saw him do it.

Even a drunken will only do anything on purpose if he wants to. As a result, Tinubu did it on purpose. I won’t suggest that since he went there to meet people and campaign, he wasn’t rational. Only God knows what will happen if we are permitted to let things go on like this. Anyone who tries to touch President Buhari would undoubtedly suffer the consequences because only God has given him power.

