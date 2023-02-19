Dele Momodu Shares A Throwback Video Of President Buhari’s Interview On The New Naira Redesign

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago the Executive Chairman of Ovation magazine, Chief Dele Momodu took to his official Instagram page to share a throwback video of President Muhammedu Buhari’s Interview on the new naira redesign as he noted that those are words on marble.

In the video shared by the former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, the President said, “For this change of currency, I think there will be a lot of money. But time is been given from October to December, three months is enough for whatever you have to get it changed through a legal system. So I don’t know why people are complaining about it. There is no going back on the new redesigned currency. My aim is to make sure Nigerians believe that we respect them as an administration. So Nigerians should vote for whosoever they like from whatever party. Nobody would be allowed to mobilize resources and thugs to intimate people in any constituency. That is what I want to go down for in the history of Nigeria”.

As you all know the new currency redesign policy of the CBN has been the topic of discussion for Nigerians, as the majority believes that even though the situation seems tough on everyone, the President has done the right thing at this crucial time when the country is about to conduct a manor election. While others believed it was constituted to thwart the election process of some candidates.

