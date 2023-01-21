Dele Momodu Reveals why he is Angry with Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi (Photos).

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, has taken to social media to talk about his reason for being annoyed with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as he backed up such disclosure with old pictures of the presidential candidate and late Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The journalist who spoke about such issue through his official Instagram page, revealed that former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had in 2013 revealed that he will not only remain in APGA, but he will die for APGA, adding that the day he quits APGA is the day he will quit politics.

According to Dele Momodu, Peter Obi stated during such period that he has enough funds to last him outside politics, any day he decides to leave APGA, adding that APGA is the identity and reflection of the Igbo man.

Dele Momodu finally noted that Peter Obi urged the people of Anambra to never vote for PDP, adding that the party is synonymous with destruction.

And so, following such revelation by Dele Momodu, the politician went ahead to state that he is not upset that Peter Obi lied, but he is upset that from now on, he cannot believe him, adding that God will have mercy on them all.

