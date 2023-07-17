Dele Momodu Reveals What He Told Muhammadu Buhari When He Invited Him To Aso Rock As President

A renowned publisher and former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu has revealed what he told Muhammadu Buhari when he invited him over to Aso Rock as President of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Recall that Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress served as Nigerian President between 2015 and 2023.

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Dele Momodu, who is known for his outspokenness said; “In 2014/2015, a lot of things were going wrong in Nigeria. And many of us were genuinely concerned. Nigerians generally believed a new leader was urgently required to arrest the imminent drift towards perdition. One name stood out as serious, disciplined and incorruptible, MAJOR GENERAL MUHAMMADU BUHARI (RTD.). Anew political party APC was formed as an amalgamation of existing parties. And BUHARI became its flagbearer.”

He added; “I was never a member but I decided to give my modest support. BUHARI won and, sooner rather than later, things went from bad to worse, early in the life of the new government. I started writing memos to BUHARI about my concerns. BUHARI invited me over for a meeting which I obliged”

The PDP Chieftain stated further; “While many people would have gone there to lobby for appointments, I went to speak my mind about the high expectations of Nigerians and also gave a compilation of my articles spanning three decades”

