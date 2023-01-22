NEWS

Dele Momodu reveals the reason why Peter Obi left the PDP for the Labour Party

The spokesperson for the presidential campaign council of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has disclosed the reason why the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, left the PDP for the Labour Party.

Dele Momodu, while speaking at an exclusive interview with the Nigeria Tribune, revealed that the former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party (LP) because of the River State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Dele alleged that the LP flagbearer, Peter Obi, already knew that there was no way he could beat the River State governor, Nyesome Wike, at the PDP primaries.

Dele further described the River State governor, Nyesome Wike, as the alpha and omega of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and that is why he has been able to manipulate everyone in the party, including the presidential candidate for the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Peter Obi left the PDP for the Labour Party because he knew he could not compete with Nyesom Wike,” Momodu said.

