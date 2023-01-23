NEWS

Dele Momodu Reveals That Tinubu Won’t Win Enough States In North, South-West

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu Reveals That Tinubu Won’t Win Enough States In North, South-West

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would not win enough states in the North and South-West, according to Chief Dele Momudu, Director of Strategic Communications for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council. This claim was made by Momodu in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Tinubu might choose a few states in the North and South West, but he won’t have enough, he claimed. To win this election, a presidential candidate cannot solely rely on votes cast outside of his home base, he continued.

He continued by saying that elite polls had failed because of the populace’s excessive reliance on technology, which he characterized as being illiterate.

The PDP leader called it a failure since numerous surveys had the PDP’s Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket in second position.

He reiterated the campaign’s confidence that Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who is running as his running mate, were making steady progress toward taking over Aso Rock on May 29, 2023.

He declared, “I have read several polls on the upcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023, with bemusement, and I have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed monumentally owing to the over-reliance on technology in a society that is primarily illiterate.

This article is according to Vanguard Newspaper. Dear esteemed reader, What are your opinions concerning this?

Content created and supplied by: Nicegirl232 (via 50minds
News )

#Dele #Momodu #Reveals #Tinubu #Wont #Win #States #North #SouthWestDele Momodu Reveals That Tinubu Won’t Win Enough States In North, South-West Publish on 2023-01-23 22:16:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

15 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

30 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

38 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button