Dele Momodu Reveals That Tinubu Won’t Win Enough States In North, South-West

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would not win enough states in the North and South-West, according to Chief Dele Momudu, Director of Strategic Communications for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council. This claim was made by Momodu in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Tinubu might choose a few states in the North and South West, but he won’t have enough, he claimed. To win this election, a presidential candidate cannot solely rely on votes cast outside of his home base, he continued.

He continued by saying that elite polls had failed because of the populace’s excessive reliance on technology, which he characterized as being illiterate.

The PDP leader called it a failure since numerous surveys had the PDP’s Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket in second position.

He reiterated the campaign’s confidence that Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who is running as his running mate, were making steady progress toward taking over Aso Rock on May 29, 2023.

He declared, “I have read several polls on the upcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023, with bemusement, and I have come to the conclusion that the elitist polls have failed monumentally owing to the over-reliance on technology in a society that is primarily illiterate.

