NEWS

Dele Momodu reveals how Atiku will defeat Tinubu and Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu, a media entrepreneur and the Peoples Democratic Party’s director of strategic communications, has predicted that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential nominee, will be competitive in the South-East during the upcoming election. According to him, Atiku Abubakar would be ranked second wherever Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, is ranked first in the South-East and third anywhere Bola Asiwaju Tinubu is ranked first in the South-West.

In the Vanguard report, Momodu made the prediction that Atiku Abubakar would be the first contender to receive 25% of the vote in 24 states. Atiku will receive 25% of the vote in each of the five South-East states, he continued. He referred to the South-East as the PDP’s traditional home in the statement he issued on Monday.

He stated: “In the South-East and South-West, Atiku will continue to be a strong contender. Atiku will come in as number two wherever Obi is ranked first in the East. Wherever Tinubu tops the South-West polls, Atiku will come in second or vice versa.”

What’s your opinion on this? Kindly share your thoughts below.

Daveadex (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

15 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

30 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

38 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button