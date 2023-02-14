Dele Momodu Reveals 4 Regions That Atiku Abubakar Will Dominate In The 2023 Presidential Election

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has revealed the four geopolitical zones that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will dominate in the forthcoming presidential election.

(Photo Credit – Atiku Abubakar Verified Facebook Page)

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party will face other political opponents including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party among others.

Dele Momodu, a former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party said the four regions that Atiku Abubakar will dominate are North-East, North-West, North-Central and South-South geopolitical zones.

(Photo Credit – The Punch Newspaper)

The veteran Journalist noted that Tinubu may pick a few states in the North and South-West but won’t have enough to win the election.

