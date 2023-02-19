Dele Momodu releases a video of a late senator confessing how he helped to rig an election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Dele Momodu, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has shared an old video of late Senator Ibrahim Mantu confessing to his role in election fraud on his official Instagram page and urged Nigerians to watch it.

He posted a video of the late Senator confession. In the video, the senator confessed saying, “Yeah, I participated in election rigging, and now I’m admitting the truth. I don’t have to alter the outcome of the election, but you are aware that when you give the INEC boys money, they would support you if they think there is even a remote prospect of success. as soon as you give the security any money.

I’ve played this game for around 12 years. It’s not necessary for me to run for office, but when my party sponsors a candidate, I want them to win. To that end, we hire INEC security officers as well as agents from other parties so that they won’t object to the results. By giving those financial incentives to the officials, I am rigging the election regardless of whether I am doing it for myself. If people are born again like me and they refuse to do it, I think rigging can be stopped. If we, the players, don’t give before someone else takes, no one will take, so don’t give if you don’t want a taker.

I’m sick of walking the streets feeling like a criminal. Until proven guilty, you can continue to believe that everyone is innocent. Nevertheless, once you leave the nation with a green passport and someone notices that you are from Nigeria, even if you are a preacher or an Iman, they will presume that you are criminally inclined due to your origins, thus this must change. I’m sick of being impoverished in a world of plenty”, he lamented..

