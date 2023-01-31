This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu Reacts To Wike’s Purported Plan To Deliver 25% Votes For Tinubu In The election

Dele Momodu, a senior member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has responded to the rumoured plan by Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, to support Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, with 25% of the vote.

According to Naija News, Wike had pledged in December 2022 to publicly name his preferred presidential candidate in January 2023 ahead of the February election, but he fell short despite the hope that many Nigerians had placed in him.

Jackson Ude, a former Nigerian journalist now living in Pennsylvania, claimed in a tweet on Tuesday that Wike had instructed his caucus and local government chairmen to support Tinubu out of fear of being suspended.

He tweeted: “A coward Gov. Nyesom Wike, after a meeting, has told his caucus and local government chairmen in the state that he is not publicly naming his preferred presidential candidate. He directed them to work for Bola Tinubu of the APC and ensure he get 25%. Wike fears suspension.”

Dele Momodu responded via his social media page, calling the story an anticlimactic case because Wike was unable to boldly declare his preferred candidate despite vowing to do so for many months.

The former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, and the state’s gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole, would receive credit for the victory, he said, and the PDP flagbearer would win the election.

“This news is really a letdown case,” he wrote. Governor Nyesom Wike had been threatening for months, but he was unable to endorse GIDIGBA as his preferred presidential candidate.

Even if Chief Bola Tinubu receives 25% of the vote in Rivers State, it won’t be enough to help him defeat H.E. Atiku Abubakar, the only candidate recognised by the National Party, and Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and Mr. Tonye Cole will receive the praise. What an impasse!

Like, Share and comment on this article.

Content created and supplied by: Spokeslady (via 50minds

News )

#Dele #Momodu #Reacts #Wikes #Purported #Plan #Deliver #Votes #Tinubu #electionDele Momodu Reacts To Wike’s Purported Plan To Deliver 25% Votes For Tinubu In The election Publish on 2023-01-31 23:28:12