Dele Momodu Reacts To Viral Video Of Wines Attached With APC Stickers .

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Media Director of the People’s Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu has reacted to the video which showed Bottles of wines with APC stickers

Dele Momodu who shared the video on his verified facebook page noted that God will deliver Nigerians from APC, “God will deliver us from these vultures called APC” he wrote.

However, in the viral video shared by the media director on his page, a voice was heard saying, “hello our able chairmen, these are our drinks and wines accessed for distribution in Abuja, it is Spanish original customized APCCDC. We have 60 pieces, 10 cartons”.

Dele Momodu was a contestant in the People’s Democratic Party presidential Primary election held in May but he failed and was appointed as the PDP PCC Media Director. Since his appointment as the Media Director, Atiku/Okowa campaign council has continued to gain supporters from different part of the country.

