NEWS

Dele Momodu Reacts To Video Of Macron And Rasmussen Cycling

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

Following the release of a video depicting the time French President Emmanuel Macron was cycling with his bodyguards, Dele Momodu, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), took to social media to express his thoughts.

Image Credit: Premium Times Nigeria ( Nigeria journalist, Dele Momodu ).

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, was seen conversing with Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Lkke Rasmussen, in a video that was posted a short while ago by Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu on his verified Instagram page.

In response to this video, Dele Momodu went on to say that people ought to see the SUVs and bulletproof automobiles that both President Emmanuel Macron and Lars L. Rasmussen drive. He also said that life is all about cultures and that we are more monarchical in nature.

Watch video: Instagram ( Dele Momodu verified Instagram account ).

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your thoughts concerning this articles.

HealthyMe360 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nigerians’ll Soon Beg FG To Leave Them In Poverty – Shehu Sani; LP Will Win Imo- Peter Obi

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: I Don’t Have N300m Bulletproof Car – Wike; Palliatives: Katsina Denies Receiving N5bn from FG

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Coup: UK Calls For Immediate Release Of President Bazoum; Wike Denies Purchasing N300m bulletproof SUV

18 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Wike Speaks On N300 Million Official Car; Kumuyi Urge Nigerians To Support Tinubu

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button