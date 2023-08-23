Dele Momodu Reacts To Video Of Macron And Rasmussen Cycling

Following the release of a video depicting the time French President Emmanuel Macron was cycling with his bodyguards, Dele Momodu, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), took to social media to express his thoughts.

Image Credit: Premium Times Nigeria ( Nigeria journalist, Dele Momodu ).

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, was seen conversing with Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Lkke Rasmussen, in a video that was posted a short while ago by Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu on his verified Instagram page.

In response to this video, Dele Momodu went on to say that people ought to see the SUVs and bulletproof automobiles that both President Emmanuel Macron and Lars L. Rasmussen drive. He also said that life is all about cultures and that we are more monarchical in nature.

Watch video: Instagram ( Dele Momodu verified Instagram account ).

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your thoughts concerning this articles.

HealthyMe360 (

)