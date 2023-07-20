Dele Momodu Reacts To Claim That He Calls Obi His Friend But Failed To Support Him During Election

Renowned journalist and of the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Dele Momodu has reacted to claim that he didn’t support the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi during the 2023 presidential election

Recall that the labour party presidential aspirant celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, July 19th and many people took to their social media handles to wish him

While penning down a message for obi, the founder of ovation magazine addressed him as his friend. This however, made a Twitter user to ask him why he didn’t support Peter Obi during the election since he is his friend

Dele Momodu replied saying that all of the presidential candidates are his friends

He said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the New Nigeria Peoples Democratic party, presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, Kola Abiola and Sowore are all his friends

He said he chose to support Atiku because he was his party candidate

