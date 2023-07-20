NEWS

Dele Momodu Reacts To Claim That He Calls Obi His Friend But Failed To Support Him During Election

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 368 1 minute read

Renowned journalist and of the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Dele Momodu has reacted to claim that he didn’t support the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi during the 2023 presidential election

Recall that the labour party presidential aspirant celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, July 19th and many people took to their social media handles to wish him

While penning down a message for obi, the founder of ovation magazine addressed him as his friend. This however, made a Twitter user to ask him why he didn’t support Peter Obi during the election since he is his friend

Dele Momodu replied saying that all of the presidential candidates are his friends

He said the Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the New Nigeria Peoples Democratic party, presidential aspirant, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, Kola Abiola and Sowore are all his friends

He said he chose to support Atiku because he was his party candidate

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 368 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Fuel Hike: ‘If The Poor Nigerians Can’t Get Food To Eat, They Will Soon Run To The Street’ – Ajaero

8 mins ago

After 2003, We Went Into New Territory Where Judges Started Deciding Who Won&Lost Election-Odinkalu

20 mins ago

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Used His Own Mouth To Tell Us That He Didn’t Need Our vote—Kayode Salako

29 mins ago

Pastor David Ibiyeomie Drops New Prophetic Declaration

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button