Dele Momodu Reacts to an Old Video of Abiola Speaking About the Complex Structures that Affect NNPC.

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has taken to social media to express his opinion, following an old video showing the moment late politician, Moshood Abiola spoke about the structures that disturbs the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which he uploaded online. Dele Momodu has been able to establish himself as not only a renowned politician but also a successful businessman.

The journalist who reacted to such issue through his official Instagram page, uploaded demised Moshood Abiola’s campaign video promising Nigerians that he will turn over future investments to the private sector and also remove the complex structures that affect the NNPC, which makes its accountability and assessment of efficiency almost impossible.

According to Moshood Abiola, there are many layers that are built on crude oil and Nigerians do not know where the oil is located that is taking money from CBN, adding that the daily export of crude oil will be published and everything will be desmistyfied in his government.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

And so Dele Momodu in reaction to such video, went ahead to state that Moshood Abiola had a phenomenal brain and he described, demystified and decimated the daemons at the rarefied NNPC, adding that he was eventually stopped.

Here is Dele Momodu’s post below;

Goodnewschi (

)