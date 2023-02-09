This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu Reacts As Gov El-Rufai Tells Indigenes To Stop Returning Old Naira Notes To The Banks

A few hours ago the Chief Executive Officer of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu took to his official Instagram page to react as Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State instructs the indigenes to stop returning old naira notes to the bank.

In a video shared by him, the Governor was heard addressing his people in Hausa and he said “Any indigenes of Kaduna state that has the old notes from now till the next 40 years, if APC is elected, Uba will return his money. So stop changing the old notes and tell everyone to stop taking them to the bank. When we transact, collect the old notes if you are given, and stop insisting on collecting only the new notes, if not your business will crumble. That is what we want to tell you everyone in Kaduna states that anyone with old much should go ahead and make purchases and tell every trader to collect the old notes. Nasiru El-rufai, Uba Sani, and Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu have promised you, if we are elected, this policy will be changed and everyone will be given much time as should, to change their notes. Stop returning the notes to the bank, hold on to your money. Nobody will render your money worthless. It is law, no one dares. It’s a matter of time. Be patient, we have just 18 days from today to the election. Once the election is over, you just wait and hear the great thing Asiwaju will say, which is changing the policy. Help us sensitize relatives and everyone to stop taking notes to the bank, and to continue transacting business with your old notes. By the grace of God, no one will suffer any loss. This possibility is on us, you voted off to protect your rights. We shall stand firm to protect your rights until the day God takes our lives. This is what we came to tell you. I crave your indulgence to remain patient, no riots, no unrest because that is what they want”.

Reacting to the video, the former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP who seems surprised made it known that Governor El-Rufia is trying to rebel against the policy enforced by his party and likewise disregarding the leadership of the President even before leaving the office.

