Dele Momodu Reacts As Bola Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe In Ondo State Rally

A few hours ago the Chief Executive Officer of the ovation magazine, Dele Momodu took to his verified Instagram page to react as Bola Ahmed Tinubu suffers another gaffe during his campaign rally in Akure, Ondo State.

In a video shared by him, the former Governor of Lagos State while delivering his of hope was heard saying that Atiku Abubakar can not deliver and that his policy is only to display how progressive he could be when he was Governing the people of Anambra State and, bragging to have saved money, etc. Reacting to the video, the former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who seems amazed however asks if his principal was ever a Governor of the said State.

In Tinubu’s words…

“Development can only be brought to you by someone who has done and who has governed. Atiku can not do it! Atiku can not do it!!!. He doesn’t want to do the brave and hard work required to build a better nation, instead, he will rather sell your birthright to the highest bidder and his cronies and run away with the proceeds. His hospital policy and action will xxx you a chance to show how progressive he could be when he was the Governor of Anambra State. All he could boast was how he saved money”.

View the video link below for full details

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cnz_9AvMeBe/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Guys, what is your opinion on this?

