Dele Momodu Reacts As Ben Bruce Said Any Plan To Postpone The Election Is An Invitation To Anarchy

the Chief Executive Officer of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu took to his verified Instagram page to react as Ben Bruce said that any plan to shift the forthcoming general election will lead to a state of anarchy that the country can not bear as he says that the slated date, February 25th must stand.

However, the former Senator appears to be reacting to a publication by Punch newspaper, stating that some political parties were said to have threatened to withdraw from the presidential election if the newly redesigned currency deadline is shifted.

Reacting to this, the former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) however, affirmed that the ruling party appears to be scared and thus they believe that the only way they are going to win the election is by vote buying. As he claimed that they will as well try all they could to furstrate the new naira swap because of the currency they may have piled up for the purpose of rigging the election.

