Dele Momodu Reacts After Usman Yusuf Said Tinubu will be on his Own, if he Goes to War against Niger

Dele Momodu, the prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), recently expressed his concerns through social media platforms, addressing a statement made by Nigerian professor Usman Yusuf. This statement centered around the actions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had decided to deploy military troops to Niger Republic for a potential conflict. Dele Momodu’s expression of concern was conveyed an Instagram post.

A few days earlier, Professor Usman Yusuf had spoken about the actions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who serves as the ECOWAS chairman. Usman Yusuf pointed out Tinubu’s move to sever ties with Niger Republic and employ a stance of potential military force against them. This decision was prompted by a recent coup orchestrated by the military in Niger. Usman Yusuf asserted that President Tinubu’s decision to engage in war against Niger was misguided, emphasizing that such a move should involve consultation with Nigerians. The professor also noted that Tinubu’s approach displayed a lack of experience on the international stage.

Responding to Professor Usman Yusuf’s statement, Dele Momodu, a well-known Nigerian journalist, took to his official Instagram page to voice his reaction. In his post, Momodu expressed his belief that no individual who truly cares for Nigeria’s well-being should entertain the idea of going to war, especially given the dire financial situation currently facing the country. Dele Momodu’s statement echoed the sentiment that a peaceful and diplomatic resolution should be prioritized during these challenging times.

Please watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv37OI8N8mT/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

