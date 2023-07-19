Dele Momodu Reacts After Peter Obi Reveals That He Will Not Celebrate His Birthday Today

The former Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu has reacted after former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi reveals why he would not celebrates his birthday today.

Peter Obi, who lost his presidential bid to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress clocks 62 years today. He had earlier stated that he would not celebrates his birthday in the present Nigeria due to the hardship in the country.

Reacting to the statement, Dele Momodu said Peter Obi deserves all celebration after all that God has done for him.

In his words; “Happy 62nd birthday to my very dear friend and Brother, former GOVERNOR PETER OBI… You deserve a celebration after all that GOD has done for you… I remain grateful to you for celebrating me on my 63rd birthday, when you joined me and friends at our London home on May 16, 2023”

Source – Dele Momodu Verified Twitter Page

