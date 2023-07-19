Dele Momodu reacts after a Twitter user asked him to contest for Edo State Governor

The publisher of ovation magazine and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu has reacted after a Twitter user asked him to throw his hat in the ring for the governorship seat of Edo State. It should be recalled that Edo State will conduct another governorship election in 2024.

Ahead of that election, a Twitter user with the handle @Freddie5161 posted this under Chief Momodu’s replies:

“There is this thing am expecting from you and still in shock you haven’t made any attempt towards it.pls come to Edo state to contest as a governor we need you.thanks”

However, Chief Momodu who was the presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in 2011 and a presidential aspirant of the PDP in 2023 said it’s impossible and too late.

His response attracted reactions from few Nigerians who disagreed with him that it’s too late to contest for Edo State governorship seat.

See reactions below.

