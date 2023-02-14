This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu Likens APC Crisis To World War, Says PDP Just Facing A Civil War

At the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Dele Momodu, spokesman for the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Electoral Council (PCC), compared the ongoing crisis to a world war.

According to him, the crisis in his party, the PDP, is nothing more than a civil war compared to what is happening in the APC. The PDP leader referred to his PDP crisis involving his five victimized governors of the party, known as the G-5. These governors were led by Rivers governor Nyesom Wike and PDP presidential candidate and national leader Atiku Abubakar, also known as Iyorchia Ayu.

As Naija News learned, Momodu released his statement on Monday while being featured on Arise TV. Speaking about the ruling APC’s alleged crisis, Momodu questioned why everyone, including Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, is his APC governor and would launch public attacks against their government at the national level. thought. But a PDP writer commenting on the crisis that has rocked the main opposition said: “What’s going on in the PDP is a civil war, but what’s happening in the APC is a world war.” “A governor is attacking his president.” a frontal attack on the leadership of their party.

“At the PDP, yes, five.” One of them was sad that he lost the election. Some people lose elections and sneak away; some people lose elections and get heartbroken.” So Wyke got heartbroken. We have tried to console him, counsel him, and plead with him, but he refuses, and that is his choice. But there is a volcanic eruption in the APC. They fight as if Buhari already had no power. The El-Rufai government threatened to overturn Buhari’s policy if Tinubu won. “I have never heard of such a thing.”

