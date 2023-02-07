This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu Acknowledges That Obi Is A Third-force In Politics, But Insists Only Atiku Can Reposition Nigeria.

According to the Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Dele Momodu, the founder of Ovation Magazine and a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that Mr Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, as well Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, does not have what it takes to reposition Nigeria.

Photo Credit: Ripples Nigeria

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant of the PDP, made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s programme, The 2023 Verdict, where he acknowledged that although Obi is a third force in Nigeria’s politics, which is unusual in most countries, he is struggling and because of that, he would need more time as the presidential race takes time to build.

More so, he noted that only Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had what it takes to reposition the country.

Meanwhile, his comments sparked mixed reactions in the comments section of the post, with many slamming him and giving their reasons why they disagree with him, while a host of others also have their reasons why they support him.

