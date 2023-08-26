Dele Farotimi Stresses the Need to Confront Challenges for Nigeria’s Progress

Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, has emphasized the necessity of confronting challenges and addressing those responsible for the current state of affairs in Nigeria if the nation is to achieve true freedom and progress.

Farotimi took to his official Twitter page to share his thoughts on Saturday, asserting that Nigeria must take a proactive stance in order to break free from its current issues. He is among numerous Nigerians who have consistently advocated for a renewed and improved Nigeria.

In his recent social media post, Farotimi highlighted that when a nation rallies behind a shared purpose, the prevailing sense of despair can be replaced by confidence in the capabilities of the people. However, he stressed that this transformation requires a collective confrontation of the country’s challenges and a decisive addressing of those responsible for its setbacks.

The statement underscores the urgency of acknowledging the obstacles hindering Nigeria’s progress and taking decisive action to overcome them. Farotimi’s perspective reflects a call to action aimed at steering the nation towards a more positive trajectory.

