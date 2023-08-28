NEWS

Dele Farotimi Replies Man Who Said Obi Won In The South East Because He Is From The Region

Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has replied a Twitter user who claimed that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi won in the South East because he is from the region

It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, won with a very wide margin in the South East region during the Feb 25th presidential election

The Twitter user, however, took to his page on Monday to state that Peter Obi was able to achieve that because he is from the region.

However, reacting to his claim, Dele Farotimi disagreed with him. He used the election won by some political parties in the past as an example. He said parties like AG, UPN, and AD won elections in the West by large margins because of Awolowo’s capacity

He said the people of the South East embraced Obi because of their knowledge about him

Kindly read their conversation below

Bodeblogs (
)

