Dele Farotimi Reacts As Mahdi Shehu Shared Video Of Zamfara Illegal Gold Mining Owned By An Ex-Gov.

A few hours ago, while sharing his official Twitter page, a well known Nigerian politician, chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, and member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi, has reacted to a video of Zamfara illegal gold mining owned by a former governor.

A few hours ago, while sharing a video his official Twitter page, Mahdi Shehu, revealed that there is an illegal gold mining in Zamfara, and it is located in Anka local government. Mahdi Shehu also said that the gold mining is owned by a former governor, a retired general, and a serving senator.

See full tweet below….

Reacting to this information, Dele Farotimi made it known that the Nigerian state is a criminal enterprise, and the victims are morons for allowing these inanities to continue unabated.

In addition to his statement, Dele Farotimi said this is not illegality, but state failure.

See tweet below….

You can watch the video below….

https://twitter.com/shehu_mahdi/status/1695283312820912448?s=19

Sunday123 (

)