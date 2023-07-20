Dele Farotimi Reacts As Bayo Onanuga Urges Nigerians To Exercise Patience With Tinubu’s Government

In the wake of the intense public outcry over the increase in Fuel Prices, a Nigerian Lawyer and political activist, Dele Farotimi has reacted as the spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga earnestly urged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu’s government. Dele Farotimi argued that Mr Bayo is only trying to assuage the anger of the aggrieved Nigerian people over the recent hike in fuel.

He said in an interview with Arise Tv, ”Mr Bayo Onanuga is paid to say what he has said and he can’t be expected to say anything from what he has said. He’s paid to tell us what the government believe we should be hearing. But it is incumbent on any human being to examine the foundation on which the person has proceeded. There is nothing about Nigeria that inspires hope.

Everytime we have sought to move beyond where we are but the system has managed to truncate hope. The Nigerian government is good with planning, it’s just that the plans are necessarily evil and not on behalf of the people. The interest of the people ranks nowhere in their mind.”

