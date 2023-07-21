Dele Farotimi Reacts As Bayo Onanuga Urges Nigerians To Exercise Patience With Tinubu’s Government

Dele Farotimi, a lawyer and political activist in Nigeria, responded to President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga’s sincere call for calm following the public outcry over the increase in fuel prices. According to Dele Farotimi, Mr. Bayo is just trying to appease the irate Nigerian people who are upset over the recent increase in the price of fuel.

In an interview with Arise TV, he claimed, “Mr. Bayo Onanuga is paid to say what he has said and he can’t be expected to say anything from what he has said.” He gets compensated to tell us what the authorities think we should know. However, it is the responsibility of every human being to evaluate the basis for their actions. Nothing in Nigeria is worth having any optimism about.

The system has successfully stifled our optimism every time we’ve tried to break free of our current situation. The government of Nigeria is very excellent at making plans, but these plans are never for the good of the people. They have absolutely no regard for the public interest.

[Begin at 15:54]

