Dele Farotimi Reacts After Nigeria Bar Association Invited Portable To Perform At Gathering Of Lawyers

Dele Farotimi, an attorney and spokesman for the OBIDATTI presidential campaign council, has responded to the news that Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola (aka Portable) will be performing at an upcoming NBA event. You may remember that the Association just recently had an event at which many of its members participated.

Several issues impacting individual lawyers and the judicial system were highlighted at the event, which took place in Abuja.

The lawyers were entertained by portable during the event. However, there has been significant debate over whether or not the musician should be present at the event.

Farotimi, turned to Twitter on Thursday to discuss the issue officially. He praised whoever hired portable to perform at the gathering.

The Nigerian Bar Association, he remarked, “could not have chosen a more fitting brand ambassador.”

