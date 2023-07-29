Dele Farotimi Reacts After America Vice President Confirmed That She Spoke With Tinubu

One of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has reacted after the vice president of America, Kamala Haris confirmed that she spoke with president Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It would be recalled that earlier during the day, president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had first opened up on getting on the phone with the the VP over matters relating to bonds between Nigeria and US and the recent takeover of power by the military in Niger

On the other hand, the VP confirmed the interaction that happened between them. In a post that she shared on her verified Twitter page, she said she spoke with Tinubu about a strong ties between Nigeria and America people and the shared work on global and regional issues

However, the labour party presidential spokesperson has reacted to the statement of the vice president of America

In his post, he said that it is all hypocrisy

