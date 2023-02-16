This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Farotimi React To Peter Obi’s Claim That He Flew Over Bandits’ Territories To Meet His People

Dele Farotimi, SAN, a member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, has further attested to the bravery and tenacity of his principal, Peter Gregory Obi.

Recall that Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the labour party, revealed how he disobeyed security restrictions to travel to dangerous areas in the country’s north while meeting with Nigerians a few days ago.

Peter obi has been the only person to visit places that no other presidential contender has since the election campaign started, according to Farotimi, who was speaking on a program on Channels TV on Tuesday. He claimed to have gone so far as to visit locations long ignored by the government.The former governor of Anambra state, according to him, is willing to travel wherever as long as Nigerians live nearby.

In the widely shared video, he stated, “Peter obi has been traveling to all corners of Nigeria due to the urgent need to reach Nigerians. He visited locations that other contenders for president have not visited, like Mubi in Adamawa and Biu in Borno, which have been designated as terror hotspots. this is because you have to be able to perceive and feel someone’s affinities before you can consider yourself related to them.

Even his visit to southern Borno was one of the bravest, as his security personnel had initially refused to accompany him, claiming that it wasn’t safe but Obi proceeded”.

