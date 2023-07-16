Dele Alake Said No President Has Done What Tinubu Did As President, Done What Exactly?—Joe Keshi

During an interview with Channels Television, Joe Keshi, the former director general of the braced commission, tackled Dele Alake, the former Lagos commissioner of Information and strategy, for saying no president has done what President Tinubu did as president in his first few days in office. ” What has he done exactly? Keshi said, pointing out that there’s no road map to any of Tinubu’s policies so far.

He further stated that the national assembly and the judiciary do not need the money that has been given to them. He also stated that the N8000 that wants to be shared with 12 million Nigerians would not go anywhere to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

According to him, “This is one month, no road map to anything except the peace meal, and our friend Dele comes out to say no government, no president has done this before. Done exactly what? What we need to understand is that there’s so much pain in the country, and peacefully solving it means throwing money left and right at those who don’t need it. The National Assembly does not need the money that has been given to it. The judiciary does not need the money that has been given to it. Let’s put this money in a way and manner; spend this money in a way and manner that will affect the generality of the people.”

