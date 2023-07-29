Dele Alake Is Like A Carbon Copy Of The President; They Are Almost Like Twins—Adewole Adebayo

During an interview with Channels Television, the SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, stated that Dele Alake is like a carbon copy of the president himself, pointing out that they are almost like twins when it comes to the way and manner in which they think. He revealed that the people that were selected by the president are those that he believes would work hand in hand with him in the best interest of the people.

Adebayo added that it is not until his cabinet members start to work that it will be easy to say who is capable or who is not. He, however, stated that people like Professor Pate and Hannatu Musawa are some of the most experienced and capable hands on the list.

According to him, “the president must have the kind of vision or the kind of person he wants in that capacity. Dele Alake is like a carbon copy of the president himself, so they are almost like twins when it comes to their thinking telepathy, so he knows what he’s doing. We would only know when they start to act because for you to be a president or a minister, you have to be legally qualified, which they appear to be. It’s now up to Nigerians to decide if they have anything about them that makes them unsuitable. They should come out and say it, but on the record that they have shown, they appear to be okay.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (30:06)

