Delay In Appointment Of Ministers: “The Law Says 60 Days, Tinubu Hasn’t Broken Any Law” – Oyerinde

The Director General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, Mr Wale Oyerinde, has said that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has not broken any law as it regards the duration for the appointment of ministers, as he is still within the constitutionally guaranteed time of 60days to form a cabinet (Punch).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oyerinde, who spoke recently, while reacting to the visible delay in the appointment of ministers by the Tinubu government, declared; “The law says 60days, he (Tinubu) has not broken any law, we will be preempting. While the inability to immediately appoint a minister may have caused delay in actions, the reality is that he is still within the constitutionally guaranteed time.”

The Business expert, who visibly pointed out that Tinubu still had the backing of the law, due to the fact that the 60days had not elapsed, however, went further to express the view that the president should have hit the ground running after assuming office by immediately forming his cabinet.

Image credit: Punch 

INNOCESSON (
)

