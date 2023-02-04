Deji Adeyanju Tackles Gov El-Rufai After He Said Banks Should Meet The Masses With Bullion Van.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago, a well known Nigerian activist, social commentator, and former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, head of new media, Deji Adeyanju while sharing his official Twitter page has tackled the current Executive Governor of Kaduna State, his Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai over his statement regarding the new redesigned Naira notes.

According to report, the APC Chieftain, Nasir El-Rufai while speaking with the press noted that the APC is not against the new cash policy, but they are demanding that the CBN should give enough time to the masses to be able to take their money to the bank and get new currency or go and meet them where they are doing their business, take the bullion vans with security to them.

This particular statement made by governor Nasir El-Rufai has attracted a lot of attention as many Nigerians, including Deji Adeyanju, took to the social media platform to react.

While sharing his official Twitter page, Deji Adeyanju noted that no meet what El-Rufai says, nobody is delivering new Naira notes to anyone’s house in a bullion van.

