Degema-Emuoha no more ‘playground’ for assassins; Gov Fubara should partner Dokubo: MOSIEND

The Movement for Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has urged Governor Siminialaye Fubara and Asari Dokubo to close ranks to deepen peace and security in Rivers.

The pan-Ijaw socio-cultural group noted that the expertise of Mr Dokubo, a security consultant and ex-militant leader, had already helped to curb insecurity along the Emohua-Degema road.

MOSIEND said the governor’s collaboration with Mr Dokubo would complement the efforts of the security agencies in curbing insecurity in the area

MOSIEND’s appeal is contained in a statement by its spokesperson, Charles Omusuku, on Sunday.

“The Degema-Emuoha road, which also hosts the satellite campus of the University of Port Harcourt, had been a notorious playground for armed robbery, kidnappers and assassins, leading to the death of countless innocent Nigerians,” MOSIEND stated. “It is such that the security agencies even find it difficult to contend with them at some points until the intervention of the Asari Dukobo security outfit.”

The group added, “We, as MOSIEND, consider the security outfit established by a prominent Ijaw leader, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo is to complement the security agencies in curbing insecurity within the Emuoha-Degema axis and other parts of the country.”

The group commended Mr Dokubo’s security outfit for saving lives and property, ensuring sanity along the Ikwerre-Kalabari routes.

MOSIEND said it advocated community participation in security to curb all forms of criminalities in the state and beyond, admonishing politicians and crisis merchants not to fan the ember of disunity.

MOSIEND appealed to Ijaw leaders to be mindful of their advice to the Rivers governor, as the Ijaws need development across its settlements, adding that peace, unity and progress of the state are non-negotiable.

(NAN)