Declares Obi Winner And Stop Wasting Nigeria Resources, Group Tells Tribunal

According to Vanguard, the evidence presented before the presidential election court against the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nominee by various witnesses, the director general of the Good Governance Institute (GGI) and one of the leaders of the Obedient movement Mr.Marcel Ngogbehei gave the court asked to declare Peter Obi the clear winner of the 2023 presidential election and spare the country another round of spending and agony.

Ngogbehei, who is also a Sloan Fellow of Strategy and Leadership Management at London Business School (LBS), announced in London yesterday.

Ngogbehei said after carefully examining the procedures of Abuja’s presidential electoral court and without prejudging a judgment, he expects the courts will help the country move forward by ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the return certificate issued to Tinubu, candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), and give Peter Obi a new letter after a careful recompilation of all the results of the 2023 election, from the polling stations to the top.

Courts have the power to recalculate election results, as happened in Imo State, and declare a legitimate winner, Ngogbehei said.

He said that what happened in Nigeria on February 25, 2023, at this moment in Nigeria’s history, given the advances in digital technology and the technical ability to store digital records of events spanning decades, is not in history and follows Nigeria’s trials and gathers a suite of digital evidence that will last for decades.

The courts cannot afford to place themselves in a difficult historical situation.

All the evidence is clear and the EU election report confirms what happened in Nigeria as we all know.

There is no hiding place for the little goldfish now; The courts should do the right thing and declare Peter Obi the winner.

It is the people who determine who leads them, not a few individuals, and the people made a bold statement on the February 25 election.

What we are saying is that the people’s voice must count, and we must protect the people’s rights to elect their leaders, and we must also send a strong message to those who believe that it is the only path to political leadership to incite violence and manipulate the system.

Sources: Vanguard

