The Director-General of the Good Governance Institute (GGI) and Leader of the Obidient Movement, Mr. Marcel Ngogbehei, has requested the courts to proclaim Peter Obi the victor of the 2023 Presidential Election. He made the request in response to the Supreme Court’s decision in the Imo Governorship election on January 14th, 2020.

Recall that the court adjusted the results after studying them and discovering substantial errors in the vote counting. Based on this analysis, the court deemed Hope Uzodinma the election winner, despite INEC initially ranking him third. Applying the same strategy in Obi’s instance, according to Ngogbehei, would prevent additional public expense and reduce misery. Ngogbehei, a Sloan Fellow of Strategy and Leadership Management at the London Business School (LBS), made the request in a statement issued from London on Tuesday, citing an analysis of the tribunal procedures and anticipating a decision that would allow Nigeria to move on.

“It is my expectation that the courts will facilitate our nation’s forward movement by directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revoke the certificate of return issued to Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, and reassign it to Peter Obi,” Ngogbehei said. Ngogbehei further argued that the courts have the authority to recalculate election results, as was done in Imo State, and pronounce the rightful winner. He stressed the significance of this decision, citing developments in digital technology and the potential to archive digital information for decades.

“The events of February 25th, 2023 will not be forgotten.” The world is closely following the judicial procedures in Nigeria, which are amassing a treasure of digital evidence that will last for decades. “The courts must avoid putting themselves in an unfavorable historical position,” he advised. Ngogbehei went on to say that the evidence was unmistakable, and that the European Union Election report supported the facts of the scenario. He insisted that the court uphold the public’s decision. “Leadership is determined by the people, not by a few individuals.” The people made a clear message in the February 25th elections.

Source: Vanguard

